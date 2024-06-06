Judith Wolfberg’s Newly Released “The Pillow Connection” is a Captivating Historical Journey

“The Pillow Connection”: a gripping and unique narrative that intertwines history and personal stories through the journey of a pillow from Poland to the United States. “The Pillow Connection” is the creation of published author, Judith Wolfberg, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Wolfberg shares, “This is no ordinary story. For decades, the secret within the pillow details travel from one unsuspecting person to another. The Pillow Connection tells of its journey from Poland to the United States. This unique story will hold the readers’ attention from the first words to the last.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith Wolfberg’s new book captivates readers with its rich historical context and intriguing storyline, encouraging reflection on the hidden connections that bind us across generations and geographies.

Consumers can purchase “The Pillow Connection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Pillow Connection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.