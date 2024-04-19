Hong Kong – Tender period extended for Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns – Civil Works for Sewage Treatment Facilities and Associated Works

Tender period extended for Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns – Civil Works for Sewage Treatment Facilities and Associated Works ******************************************************************************************



The Drainage Services Department (DSD) today (April 19) announced that the tender period for the contract for Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns – Civil Works for Sewage Treatment Facilities and Associated Works (Contract No. DC/2023/18) has been extended to noon on May 24.

The DSD invited tenders for the contract on March 8. The tender period was originally scheduled to expire at noon on May 3.

The extension of the tender period was gazetted today. Details of the tender notice are available at the DSD’s website (www.dsd.gov.hk/EN/Tender_Notices/Current_Tenders/index.html).



The DSD has commissioned AECOM Asia Company Limited to design and supervise the works. For enquiries, please call the company at 3922 9000 during office hours.