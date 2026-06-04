TMC MLA Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor after getting Mamata Banerjee’s nod

Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Firhad Hakim has actually resigned from his post after getting authorization from celebration supremo Mamata Banerjee, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh stated on Wednesday, in the middle of deepening chaos within the opposition celebration following its electoral defeat in West Bengal.

The statement came as the TMC faced its most severe internal crisis given that losing power, with a big area of its lawmakers honestly rebelling versus the celebration management and looking for a reorganisation of the legislature wing.

Check out: TMC crisis deepens as Mamata followers go to BJP-led evaluation conference



The political churn showed up on Wednesday when Hakim, together with TMC MLAs Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Ashok Deb and Kunal Ghosh, participated in an administrative evaluation conference assembled by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna, an advancement that included a fresh measurement to the continuous discontent within the celebration, PTI reported.

The participation of numerous leaders thought about near to Banerjee at the federal government conference came even as the celebration’s legal wing appeared headed for an unmatched split.

Rebels stake claim to legislature management

Hours previously, 58 dissident TMC MLAs officially extended assistance to expelled lawmaker Ritabrata Banerjee as the brand-new leader of the legislature celebration and communicated their choice to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, according to PTI

Ritabrata Banerjee, accompanied by fellow rebel MLA Sandipan Saha and other dissident lawmakers, satisfied the Speaker and sent letters of assistance supposedly signed by 58 MLAs.

The rebel faction likewise proposed a brand-new management structure, calling Ritabrata Banerjee as legislature celebration leader, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Shiuli Saha as deputy leaders, and Raghunathganj MLA Akhruzzaman as the primary whip.

Ritabrata Banerjee, Khan and Saha were likewise present at the chief minister’s administrative evaluation conference later on in the day.

The advancements followed an event of dissident lawmakers at the Assembly previously on Wednesday. Substantially, none of the MLAs who went to the rebels’ conference had actually taken part in Mamata Banerjee’s dharna in main Kolkata on Tuesday, highlighting the growing divide in between the celebration management and the dissident bloc.

Check out: TMC rebels back expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as legislature celebration leader in Bengal

Political signals from administrative conferences

A number of leaders related to the Kalighat management, consisting of Hakim, Bandyopadhyay, Deb and Ghosh, avoided the Assembly conference and rather went to the Nabanna evaluation conference.

The current advancement comes days after senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and 6 celebration MLAs went to an administrative evaluation conference chaired by Adhikari in Kalyani, setting off speculation over moving political formulas within the opposition camp after the assembly election obstacle.

Political observers informed PTI that with another set of TMC leaders going to Wednesday’s conference, the line in between administrative engagement and political messaging was ending up being progressively blurred in West Bengal’s developing post-election landscape.

The BJP federal government has actually kept that such conferences are inclusive administrative workouts. Throughout the previous TMC routine, BJP leaders had actually typically declared that opposition lawmakers were omitted from main evaluation conferences.

Right after presuming workplace, Adhikari revealed that opposition MPs and MLAs would be welcomed to federal government programs and district-level administrative evaluation conferences.

Check out: TMC liquifies West Bengal systems, launches overhaul after survey drubbing



Celebration arguments involvement

Responding to the involvement of TMC lawmakers in such conferences recently, Kunal Ghosh had actually stated the matter was being talked about within the celebration.

“We are not in favour of boycotting administrative meetings called by the state government. But when our party workers are being assaulted and rendered homeless in post-poll violence, we need to think twice before attending such meetings. Our party is also discussing whether we should continue participating in these meetings or not,” he had actually stated.

The continuous chaos comes versus the background of the TMC’s squashing assembly election defeat and growing unpredictability over the celebration’s future management structure.