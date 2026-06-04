BEIRUT: President Donald Trump in an interview launched Wednesday validated an earlier report that he criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “crazy” in a Monday call, stating he was “a little bit perturbed” that Israel’s battling of Hezbollah in Lebanon was keeping back peace talks with Iran.

Even as the U.S. president acknowledged the stress, he firmly insisted that his relationship with Netanyahu was strong and they linked, in part, since they’re both “wartime” leaders.

“We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” Trump informed The New York Post’s “Pod Force One.”

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The president’s recognition of the tense call with Netanyahu that included curs suggests the growing pressure he deals with to solve the Iran war, as greater energy costs and financial unpredictability are damaging Republicans entering into midterm elections and hindering worldwide commerce.

Trump stayed noncommittal about a timeline for settling the dispute, stating the Strait of Hormuz may remain obstructed through the Labor Day vacation on Sept. 7. He has actually firmly insisted that Iran stop any efforts that might result in a nuclear weapon which the strait be resumed for the deliveries of oil and gas.

“I don’t know. I mean, I think it could be (closed through Labor Day), but I think it’s unlikely. I think that we’ll have it. I think this will resolve itself fairly quickly,” Trump stated.

The U.S. president included that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who prospered his late dad, is “involved” in peace talks for ending the war.

Reuters