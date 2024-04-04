Hong Kong – FEHD orders restaurant in Sham Shui Po to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders restaurant in Sham Shui Po to suspend business for 14 days **********************************************************************



​The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a general restaurant in Sham Shui Po to suspend business for 14 days, as the licensee repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally.



The restaurant, located at Shop C5 on the ground floor of 353-357 Un Chau Street, was ordered to suspend business from today (April 4) to April 17.



“Two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the restaurant licensee in last November and January this year. A total fine of $5,300 was levied by the court and 30 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.



The licensee concerned had a record of two convictions for the same offence in August and October last year. A total fine of $4,600 was levied and 30 demerit points were also registered, leading to a seven-day licence suspension this February.



The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR and other relevant regulations, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.



Licensed food premises are required to exhibit its licence and a sign at a conspicuous place of the premises, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/licence-foodPremises-search.html).