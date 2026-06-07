Xiaomi Pad 8 gets a price hike in India

The Xiaomi Pad 8, launched in India in March, has received a price hike in the country.

The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models of the standard Pad 8, launched in India at INR33,999 and INR36,999, respectively, are now priced at INR35,999 and INR38,999, respectively.

The Nano Texture Display version, having 12GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard, is now priced at INR40,999, up from INR38,999. The standard and Nano Texture models bundled with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, and having the same 12GB/256GB configuration, cost INR43,999 and INR45,999, respectively.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, boots Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and packs an 11.2″ 144Hz LCD of 3,200×2,136-pixel resolution. The tablet features two cameras – a 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Fueling the Xiaomi Pad 8 is a 9,200 mAh battery with 45W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Xiaomi also unveiled the Pad 8 Pro alongside the Pad 8 last year, but it hasn’t launched in India yet. However, if it’s available in your country and you are interested in buying it, you can read our Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro review to learn more about it.

Source | Via