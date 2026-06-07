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Home Business Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro’s battery capacity will surprise you

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro’s battery capacity will surprise you

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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Samsung is rumored to be launching the Galaxy S27 Pro alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra in January. The Pro will apparently be a smaller Ultra, without an S Pen. It’s allegedly going to have a 6.47-inch screen, and the same main camera and ultrawide as the Ultra (but a different telephoto).

If you’ve been wondering what to expect from the Pro in terms of battery capacity, you probably assumed it would be lesser in this area than the Ultra considering its slightly smaller size. But the removal of the S Pen can work wonders, as it turns out. According to a new rumor from a tipster over on X, the Galaxy S27 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26

That’s very small for a Chinese smartphone these days, but for a Samsung it’s basically excellent – the Galaxy S26 Ultra has the same capacity, and its successor may too.

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