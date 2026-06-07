Weekly deals: Xiaomi 17 Ultra is €300 off, Pixel 10 phones and Moto Razr Fold get extra discounts

This week Amazon Germany is offering additional discounts at checkout for several high-profile phones. But first, let’s have a quick look at the Xiaomi 17T series that launched last week.

Not much has changed, but if you have a Prime Student subscription, you can get 5% off. It doesn’t sound like much, but it works out to €50 off the Xiaomi 17T Pro, which is barely a week old. By the way, the tablet bundle deals from last week are still active. In the meantime, we have published a Xiaomi 17T vs. 17T Pro article to help you compare the two.

You can find the Xiaomi 17T Pro with 256GB storage on mi.com where it costs €900. Amazon only has the 512GB variant, which costs the same as it does on Xiaomi’s store, €1,000.

This leaves it in a bit of an awkward spot since the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is down to €1,200 – only €200 more than the 17T Pro. The Ultra has the better set of cameras with a 50MP 1” main sensor (vs. 1/1.31”), a 200MP 3.2x-4.3x/75-100mm continuous zoom telephoto module (vs 50MP 5x/115mm) and a 50MP ultra-wide (vs. 12MP). It also has an LTPO display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (vs. Dimensity 9500). The battery is smaller than on the 17 Pro, however, 6,000mAh vs. 7,000mAh, while charging is basically the same. The USB-C port on the Ultra does have an ace up its sleeve, though: it’s a USB 3.2 port with DisplayPort.

While the Xiaomi 17T has a smaller 6.59” display, it’s not small-small. That is the domain of the Xiaomi 17 with its 6.3” LTPO display. Like the Ultra, it uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a triple 50MP camera setup on its back – 1/1.31” main, 2.6x/60mm telephoto and 102° ultra-wide. The 17T actually has the better tele module with a 50MP sensor and a 5x/115mm lens. The battery capacities are surprisingly close given the difference in screen size – the Xiaomi 17 has a 6,330mAh battery (for Europe), while the 17T has a 6,500mAh battery.

Moving on to Google phones, the Google Pixel 10 Pro has a large €250 discount and gets a further €135 off at checkout. Unfortunately, only 128GB units are available. Here’s how the Pixel 10 Pro compares against the Pixel 10.

You may want to read the versus article linked above since the regular Pixel 10 has a huge €350 discount plus €50 off at checkout. This is a huge price drop and 256GB units are available. Alas, while the 10 and 10 Pro use the same chipset, the Pro model has the better cameras.

The Google Pixel 10a also has an okay discount to help it keep its distance from the more capable Pixel 10.

The Motorola Razr 70 flip foldable has a modest €30 price cut that gets better – you get €134 off at checkout. The vanilla Razr flip has a 3.6” cover and 6.9” inner display (the latter is an LTPO panel), a 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide camera, an IP48 rating, a Dimensity 7450X chipset and a 4,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Razr Fold is the first book-style foldable from Moto. It’s still fairly new, so we were surprised to see a €312 discount at checkout. The phone needs it too since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset is not quite flagship level, while the MSRP definitely is. The phone has a 6.6” (21:9) cover and an 8.1” inner display (both LTPO), a large 6,000mAh battery (80W wired, 50W wireless charging) and a triple 50MP camera – 1/1.28” main, 3x/71mm telephoto and 122° ultra-wide. This one has even better water resistance with both IP48 and IP49 ratings.

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