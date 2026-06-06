Bareilly violence case: Allahabad HC turns down Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s bail plea

The Allahabad high court has actually turned down the bail plea of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the supposed mastermind of the Bareilly violence in September 2025. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Tauqeer Raza, the alleged mastermind of the 2025 Bareilly violence case, has been languishing in jail since October 13, 2025. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/06/400x225/Tauqeer-Raza--the-alleged-mastermind-of-the-2025-B_1780766119853.jpg"alt ="Tauqeer Raza, the alleged mastermind of the 2025 Bareilly violence case, has been languishing in jail since October 13, 2025. (For Representation)"title ="Tauqeer Raza, the alleged mastermind of the 2025 Bareilly violence case, has been languishing in jail since October 13, 2025. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Tauqeer Raza, the supposed mastermind of the 2025 Bareilly violence case, has actually been suffering in prison because October 13, 2025. (For Representation)

Turning down the bail application, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal observed,”Communal consistency forms the bedrock of a democratic country such as India. Allowing people like the candidate to prompt departments on spiritual premises for political gain threatens to unwind the social material of the nation and positions a severe danger to nationwide stability.”

… Considering the candidate’s comprehensive criminal history in comparable cases, there is a substantial threat that, if launched, he might as soon as again prompt a specific neighborhood and disrupt peace and consistency. This court is not inclined to give bail to the candidate. Appropriately, the bail application is declined,” the court stated in its June 5 order.

An FIR was lodged under numerous areas of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bradari police headquarters of Bareilly in connection with the case. Raza had actually moved the Allahabad high court looking for bail after the lower court declined his bail application.

Sitaram Yadav, the counsel for the implicated, competed that the candidate was not called in the FIR and has actually been linked regardless of there being no substantive product suggesting that he convinced or provoked the crowd to put together at Islamia Inter College or to devote arson or damage public home.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza has actually been suffering in prison considering that October 13, 2025. According to the cops case, on September 26 in 2015, Raza provided a call for members of a specific neighborhood to put together at Islamiya Inter College in Bareilly.

Regardless of prohibitory orders being in force, a crowd of about 500 individuals collected and followed Maulana Azad Inter College towards Shyamganj Chauraha. The crowd, holding boards and raising intriguing mottos, paid little hearken to the cautions and persuasions made by the cops workers at the area.

The scenario intensified when the crowd ended up being aggressive. Afterwards, stones and acid bottles were presumably tossed at the police and gunshots were likewise fired from the crowd at the authorities workers.

According to the FIR, in the taking place violence, the clothing of authorities workers were torn and 2 officers sustained injuries. Aggressive action of the crowd produced an environment of fear, requiring the cops authorities to open fire in self-defence.