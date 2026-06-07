Samsung Galaxy A27 surfaces in a new color

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A27, which leaked last week, showed the smartphone in three colors and corroborated previous design leaks. Now, we are looking at the Galaxy A27 in a new color, which might be called Awesome Mint, as its images were included in a retail listing. You can check them below.

The Galaxy A27 is expected to go official in H2 2026, but Samsung hasn’t announced the launch date yet. Samsung hasn’t divulged any specs or features of the Galaxy A27 either. However, a recent leak claimed the Galaxy A27 would come with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A27’s leaked renders

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A27 would sport a 6.7″ FullHD+ display, feature a 50MP primary camera, and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. You can head this way to check all the leaked specs of the Samsung Galaxy A27.

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