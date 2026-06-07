Seconds before becoming Norway Chess champion: Watch what Praggnanandhaa did just before creating history in Magnus Carlsen’s den

R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title after a dramatic final round. Despite a slow start, the young grandmaster launched a stunning comeback, securing four consecutive classical victories, including wins against Magnus Carlsen twice. His historic triumph, marked by visible nerves before victory, has resonated with fans worldwide.

A few anxious steps. Clasped hands. Eyes locked on the board. Seconds before becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title, R Praggnanandhaa could barely stand still.

A viral video shared by the official Norway Chess account has captured the dramatic final moments before the 20-year-old grandmaster from Chennai secured the biggest title of his career. As Germany’s Vincent Keymer contemplated a lost position in their final-round clash, Praggnanandhaa paced nervously around the playing area, waiting for the moment that would change his career forever.

Also Read: ‘Beard the lion in his den’: Anand Mahindra left ‘jaw dropped’ by R Praggnanandhaa’s win against Magnus Carlsen



When Keymer finally resigned, the tension disappeared instantly. India had a new Norway Chess champion.

A Bollywood-style ending to a historic week

The scene looked like something straight out of a thriller.

With the championship hanging in the balance, Praggnanandhaa walked back and forth near the board, unable to hide his nerves. The young grandmaster, usually known for his calm demeanour during games, appeared visibly anxious as he waited for confirmation of victory.

— NorwayChess (@NorwayChess)

The emotional moment has resonated with fans because it revealed the human side of an athlete who had spent the entire tournament battling some of the world’s strongest chess players.

For a few seconds, the pressure of history was visible on his face.

Then came the resignation that sparked celebrations.

First Indian to conquer Norway Chess

Praggnanandhaa’s victory was historic for Indian chess. The Chennai youngster became the first Indian player to win Norway Chess since the elite tournament began in 2013. The achievement proved even more significant because it came in an event long dominated by world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on home soil.

Often viewed as Carlsen’s stronghold, Norway Chess had never produced an Indian champion despite the participation of several top Indian grandmasters over the years.

Praggnanandhaa changed that narrative on Friday.

From the bottom of the table to the top

What makes the title even more remarkable is the path he took to get there. After six rounds, Praggnanandhaa found himself at the bottom of the standings. His title hopes appeared to be fading as other contenders pulled ahead.

Instead of fading away, he launched a stunning comeback.

The young Indian produced four consecutive classical victories, defeating some of the biggest names in world chess. His run included wins over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice during the tournament, world No. 2 Alireza Firouzja, reigning world champion D Gukesh and, finally, Vincent Keymer in the title-deciding round.

The winning streak transformed him from an outsider into the tournament champion.

A title decided in the final round

The championship race remained open heading into the final day. Praggnanandhaa knew a classical victory against Keymer could put him in position to lift the trophy. He delivered when it mattered most, collecting the crucial points needed to move ahead of his rivals.

He eventually finished ahead of American Grandmaster Wesley So, who took second place, while Firouzja ended third. The result completed one of the most memorable comeback stories of the tournament.

Why the video is striking a chord

The viral clip is attracting attention because it captures a side of elite sport that statistics cannot show. Fans saw not just a champion, but a young player carrying the weight of expectation, history and opportunity in a handful of tense moments before victory became official.

The trophy may define the tournament, but those nervous steps beside the board are becoming the lasting image of Praggnanandhaa’s historic conquest of Magnus Carlsen’s backyard.