Spirulina Mater to Launch its Esteemed Superfood Products on One Lavi, Entering the US Market

Spirulina Mater, the distinguished producer of spirulina superfood since 1995, is thrilled to announce its upcoming launch on One Lavi, marking its official entry into the United States market. This expansion is a significant milestone for Spirulina Mater, which has been a leader in the spirulina industry, exporting to over 12 countries worldwide.

Renowned for its high-quality, antioxidant-rich spirulina products, Spirulina Mater harnesses the pure waters of the Andes mountains and the high-luminosity conditions of the Atacama Desert in Chile. These pristine conditions foster the cultivation of spirulina that boasts superior antioxidant concentration, setting Spirulina Mater’s offerings apart in the global market.

Founded on the founders’ passion for the highest quality spirulina, Spirulina Mater was established in Chile, taking advantage of a pollution-free natural ecosystem that is ideal for cultivating the superfood. The company emerged as one of the first and largest industrial plants for spirulina production in Latin America, utilizing innovative harvesting systems to preserve the nutritional integrity of their products.

Spirulina Mater’s commitment to sustainability is foundational, with solar power utilized for electricity generation and pure Andean glacial water employed in the cultivation process. The company is proud to be one of the few globally to cultivate the Arthrospira maxima strain of spirulina, native to the Americas.

The company’s product line, including Spirulina Organic superfood in powder form and Spirulina Organic tablets, caters to a diverse range of consumers seeking a healthy lifestyle. Spirulina Mater’s commitment to quality and sustainability, combined with its contribution to scientific research, positions it uniquely as it enters the U.S. market.

“We are excited to bring over 30 years of spirulina production expertise to American consumers through our launch on One Lavi,” said a spokesperson for Spirulina Mater. “Our dedication to quality, sustainability, and scientific research underpins our mission to provide the best spirulina products on the market.”

Spirulina Mater’s entry into the U.S. market through One Lavi is eagerly anticipated, offering consumers access to a superfood that is not only superior in quality but also backed by a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and health.

For more information on Spirulina Mater and its range of products, please visit www.spirulina.cl/en.

About Spirulina Mater

Spirulina Mater is a leading producer of high-quality spirulina superfood products. Founded in Chile in 1995, the company has grown to become the largest spirulina facility in Latin America. Spirulina Mater is committed to sustainability, leveraging solar power and pristine glacial water from the Andes for production. Its products are known for their high antioxidant concentration and are gluten-free, vegan, kosher, organic, and dairy-free.