Stargent and GXC Partner to Deliver Private Cellular Network Solutions.

We are delighted to partner with Stargent, which has earned an outstanding reputation for its broad solutions portfolio and deep expertise in helping companies leverage advanced technology to improve performance, said Allen Proithis, GXCs chief executive officer. The combination of GXCs market-leading private cellular solutions with Stargents IoT and commercial offerings enable businesses to cost-effectively expand network coverage with superior reliability and flexibility compared to other network infrastructures.

Stargent is thrilled to partner with GXC. Their innovative cellular mesh network offers Stargents clients a flexible, scalable tool to construct world-class networks, delivering incredible value. Their Onyx Portal delivers on the vision of making private cellular technology manageable, and the all-in-one view is exactly what our clients have been seeking, Jon Reedy, CEO and Founder of Stargent.

Combining GXCs mesh technology, Onyx Portal, with cost savings, easy implementation, and the ability to scale, plus Stargents unmatched customer service, makes for an unparalleled user experience for Stargents clients.

About Stargent

Founded in 2018, Stargent is a Texas-based value-added distributor specializing in cellular, RFID, IoT, and broadband solutions for enterprise and industrial clients. Stargent enables our clients to deploy connectivity solutions with endless use cases to deliver mission-critical data where and when you need it. Focused on customer service, the Stargent team has developed a proven process to ensure customer success. Our consultative sales process lets our clients focus on business outcomes and leave the technical details to us.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive indoor and outdoor connectivity, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial industries. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

