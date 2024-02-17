The New York Junior League to Present Award to Honor the Shoe Designer, Sarah Flint, at the 72nd Annual Winter Ball

To celebrate Sarah Flints award, the New York Junior League is also pleased to announce a partnership with the Sarah Flint brand with a select amount of proceeds donated to the organization on behalf of the Winter Ball Committee and Sarah Flint brand.

About Winter Ball

Winter Ball is the NYJLs largest and most highly-anticipated fundraiser, with dinner tickets sold out months prior to the event. The 72nd Annual Winter Ball will be held on Saturday, February 24, at Cipriani South Street at the Battery Maritime Building. Since 1952, the Winter Ball has helped raise essential funds for NYJL community programs and volunteer training. Last years event raised over $600,000.

About the New York Junior League

Since 1901, the New York Junior League (NYJL) has responded to New York Citys most pressing socioeconomic challenges. Powered up to 2,500 women volunteers, the NYJL works with more than 60 community-based organizations to advance childrens social-emotional learning and to provide life skills programs to youth and adults who are navigating periods of difficult transition. Bringing their diverse experiences and talents, trained NYJL volunteers engage women and children in health, education, and arts workshops specially customized to their needs. The NYJL also advocates with state and city government for women- and children-centered policies and develops volunteers leadership skills for service in the NYJL and on other nonprofit boards, all while cultivating a community that reinforces womens personal relationships and collective power as drivers of positive change.

www.NYJL.org | www.facebook.com/thenyjl | www.instagram.com/thenyjl

About Sarah Flint

Sarah Flint launched her eponymous footwear collection in 2013 at the age of 25. The company was born out of Sarah’s frustration that women had to choose between feeling good in their shoes and looking great in them. Sarah marries artisanal quality and original design with functional elements, improving fit and comfort. Manufacturing in the worlds best factories outside of Milan, Italy, Sarah Flint sells its shoes direct-to-consumer, offering customers the best possible price-to-value ratio in the market.

Prior to launching her collection, Sarah dedicated over seven years to the research and study of shoe design and manufacturing. Studying at Parsons, and the Fashion Institute of Technology, Sarah graduated with a degree in Accessories Design. After FIT, Sarah moved to Milan to obtain a graduate degree at Ars Sutoria, where she learned pattern making and mastered the technical aspects of shoe production.

Sarah has gained significant recognition in the industry. In 2016, she was appointed to the CFDA, the association of Americas most prominent designers, after having been sponsored by Michael Kors and Zac Posen. Her press coverage includes Forbes 30 Under 30 and a 2016 feature in WWD, Ten of Tomorrow, which showcased the best new talent in the fashion industry, as well as regular coverage in Vogue, People, InStyle, Town & Country and NY Times. The brand has gained a loyal following of the most influential celebrities and international style bloggers in the world, including Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, and Blake Lively to name just a few.

About Sarah Flint Brand

Luxury footwear brand Sarah Flint leads with its original designs, combining vintage-inspired details with a modern outlook. Woman-founded and led, the label is helmed by Sarah, with her designing each collection from sketch to final sample. Every shoe is handmade by Italys top artisans, focusing on meticulous fit, generations-old craft, and unbelievable comfort.

Philanthropy

As a female founder, Sarahs philanthropic efforts aim to empower women in business, in the arts, in sports, in education, in medicine, in tech, and beyond.

www.sarahflint.com | https://www.facebook.com/sarahflintnyc | https://www.instagram.com/sarahflint_nyc/

