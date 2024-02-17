Intermountain Telehealth Services Helps Patients Connect to the Right Care Wherever They’re Located

Telehealth provides easy and convenient access to caregivers from specialists to follow-up care and monitoring.

Intermountain’s Telehealth services allow patients anywhere in Utah connect to the right care for their health needs. This makes getting care from the right providers easy and convenient.

Presidents at Intermountain Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Delta Community and Fillmore Community hospitals explained that some technologies have been in use for quite some time, but new improvements are constantly being added.

“When we think of technological advancements, we sometimes think of big picture major technological breakthroughs like new medicines and technology,” said Aaron Wood, President of Sanpete Valley Hospital. “But even the ability to have a video call with your doctor is important when you live in rural communities, because it makes it easier to seek care or stay on top of your health conditions.”

“Patients are often simply happier because they don’t have to spend the time in the car to go see their doctor, but there are many other benefits as well,” added Brent Schmidt, President of Sevier Valley Hospital.

Virtual Consultations: Patients can schedule virtual appointments with caregivers, eliminating the need for long journeys for medical care.

“Many follow-up visits for everything from cancer care to post-maternity or mental health visits can be done from a patient’s home,” Schmidt said. “Check-ins on how a patient are doing, the refilling of many prescriptions, and other routine appointments can be done via a video call, meaning you don’t have to travel or pack your kids in the car. Patients do better and recover faster because their doctor can help follow-up on their care and answer questions.”

Urgent Care: Many times, individuals or their family members have flu-like symptoms, sinus pain, rash, or other mild health issues, but due to time or distance don’t want to travel to see a care provider and the condition gets worse.

Virtual urgent care visits such as Intermountain Connect Care are designed for common, lower-acuity, urgent care concerns and can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere using a mobile device or computer with a camera and video-streaming capabilities. Frequently treated conditions include colds, flu, sore throat, eye infections, joint pain or lower back pain, skin problems, painful urination, allergies, and bronchitis.

Many insurance plans, including Medicaid, will cover such visits (talk to your insurance provider for exact coverage).

Collaborative Care: Rural hospitals may not have a specialist at their facility when a patient has need of advanced care, but through secure digital platforms, Intermountain Health caregivers can access the expertise of specialists across the Intermountain system without patients having to leave their community.

“A local physician can make a call or set up a video chat, and it is like having a remote specialist right here in the room with them and their patient,” said Kurt Forsyth, president of the hospitals in Delta and Fillmore. “In this way, doctors can collaborate seamlessly, leading to comprehensive and coordinated care for rural health patients.”

Remote Monitoring: Sometimes a doctor wants to observe a patient overnight or a longer period to make sure they are responding well to treatment, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the patient needs to stay in the hospital.

Thanks to remote telehealth equipment, some patients can safely return to their homes, and real-time monitoring of their vital signs or other health data can continue, allowing caregivers to track and manage conditions effectively.

“Everyone knows you are more comfortable in your own home, and that leads to better healing,” said Forsyth. “When we can safely send a patient home, that helps them recover faster, is less costly, frees up hospital resources, and benefits everyone.”

Wood, Schmidt and Forsyth named several chronic conditions that can be monitored remotely, including:

High blood pressure/hypertension

Blood sugar/diabetes

Sleep apnea

Asthma/breathing conditions

Educational Resources: Intermountain telehealth platforms provide educational materials and resources to empower rural patients with information about preventive care and wellness.

“There are so many opportunities to get help and support,” said Maurine Cobabe, MD, associate medical director for telehealth services at Intermountain Health. “For example, new moms with questions or concerns about breastfeeding are now able to see an international board-certified lactation consultant over telehealth, thanks to an innovative new program launched by Intermountain Health in Utah and Idaho.”

Dr. Cobabe also says many classes are taught online, which allows patients in rural communities to access to instruction to help them gain the knowledge they need to improve their health. Preventative classes, chronic condition care, even exercise classes are all available online.

Interpretation Services: Many rural facilities with smaller staffs don’t have language interpreters, but thanks to telehealth services, all Intermountain healthcare facility have around the clock access to language interpreters.

“It is important that medical explanations and care suggestions be understood,” said Carlos Martinez Morales, language services and cultural competence manager for Intermountain Health. “Relying on a family member or friend is not best practice, but thanks to tele-interpretation, we can provide services in over 100 languages.”

There have been many studies pointing to improved outcomes for patients who have access to telehealth services.

The use of digital communication technologies to deliver healthcare services remotely provides access to care for patients wherever they live, breaking down barriers and empowering rural health patients with convenient, timely, and high-quality healthcare.

For more information on telehealth services at Intermountain, click here.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.