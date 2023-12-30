Hong Kong – LCSD urges public to keep venues clean during New Year’s Eve

LCSD urges public to keep venues clean during New Year’s Eve ************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) today (December 30) appealed to members of the public to keep venues clean and mind their safety while celebrating New Year’s Eve.



The LCSD will work with other government departments to implement a series of measures on New Year’s Eve to maintain cleanliness and safety at LCSD venues including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre (HKCC) Piazza, Salisbury Garden, the Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, Middle Road Children’s Playground, Tsim Sha Tsui East Waterfront Podium Garden, Urban Council Centenary, Kai Tak Sky Garden, Kwun Tong Promenade and Cha Kwo Ling Promenade along the Kowloon waterfront, as well as Tamar Park, the Central and Western District Promenade – Central Section, the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade and East Coast Park (Phase 1) on the waterfront of Hong Kong Island, where large crowds are expected to participate in countdown and celebration activities.

An LCSD spokesman said, “Our staff, together with law enforcement teams of relevant departments, will step up patrols and take action against littering, illegal hawking and vandalism of public property.



“People are urged to keep places clean and tidy while celebrating New Year’s Eve. Defacing and damaging public property is prohibited at all venues. People should take away all their belongings when departing the venues and should not leave trash behind. Those who litter will be liable to a fine of $3,000.



“In crowded areas, people should remain calm and be mindful of their own safety,” he added. Publicity materials reminding members of the public to keep places clean will be displayed at the venues while additional cleaning staff and security guards will also be deployed.



The public announcement systems at the HKCC will also broadcast anti-littering and crowd management messages in Cantonese, Putonghua and English on a regular basis during the holiday. Crowd control measures will be implemented at the HKCC Piazza, Salisbury Garden, the Avenue of Stars and the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade based on actual conditions. Members of the public are advised to pay attention to the announcements, follow the instructions of the duty personnel and mind their safety.