Hong Kong – Health risk category for Air Quality Health Index may reach “Serious” level

Health risk category for Air Quality Health Index may reach “Serious” level *************************************************************************************



The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has recorded higher than normal air pollution levels today (December 30). According to the EPD’s forecast, it is expected that the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) at some air quality monitoring stations may reach the “Very High” or “Serious” level later today.

Under the influence of a dry continental airstream, the weather in Hong Kong today is mainly fine. Light wind is unfavorable for pollutant dispersion. The intensesunshine enhances photochemical smog activity leading to rapid formation of ozone and fine particulates in the Pearl River Delta region.

​According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a surge of northeast monsoon is expected to reach in the coming few days and then will be windy. The EPD expects air quality in Hong Kong will improve by then.



​With a health risk category in the “Very High” range or above, children, the elderly and persons with existing heart or respiratory illnesses are advised to reduce physical exertion and outdoor activities to a minimum or avoid such activities. The general public is advised to reduce, or reduce to a minimum, outdoor physical exertion, and to reduce time outdoors, especially in areas with heavy traffic. As health effects of air pollutants may vary for individuals, persons who are in doubt or experience discomfort should seek advice from healthcare professionals. The public may visit the Centre for Health Protection’s website (www.chp.gov.hk/en/content/9/460/3557.html) for more information on health effects of air pollution and relevant health advice.

​The Education Bureau (EDB) urges all schools to visit the EDB website for appropriate measures to safeguard students’ health and take note of changes in the index. The relevant hyperlink is as follows: www.edb.gov.hk/en/sch-admin/admin/about-activities/sch-activities-guidelines/index.html.

​When the AQHI is at the “Very High” level, employers of outdoor workers performing heavy manual work are advised to assess the risk of outdoor work and take appropriate preventive measures to protect the health of their employees, such as reducing outdoor physical exertion and the time of their stay outdoors, especially in areas with heavy traffic. At the “Serious” level, employers of all outdoor workers are advised to assess the risk of outdoor work and take appropriate preventive measures to protect the health of their employees.

​Members of the public can check the current AQHI readings at the EPD’s website (www.aqhi.gov.hk/en.html) or by calling the hotline 2827 8541.