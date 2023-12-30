Hong Kong – Phase 2 services of Trade Single Window fully implemented early

Phase 2 services of Trade Single Window fully implemented early ***************************************************************



The Government announced today (December 30) that Phase 2 services of the Trade Single Window (TSW), covering a total of 28 types of trade documents, are fully implemented ahead of schedule to further facilitate the trade.



A Government spokesman said, “The TSW provides a one-stop electronic platform for the trade to lodge business-to-government trade documents for trade declaration and cargo clearance. Phase 2 services of the TSW have been rolled out in batches since May this year and have been operating smoothly. The services covering the last batch of trade documents are rolled out smoothly today, ahead of the original schedule, marking another significant milestone in the development of the TSW.”



“Together with the 14 types of trade documents covered by Phase 1, TSW services have been expanded to cover a total of 42 types of trade documents (see Annex).”



In addition to significantly expanding the coverage, Phase 2 services of the TSW have also enhanced system functions to create better user experience. These include advanced account management functions, full support for the “iAM Smart” Platform, seamless interface with the information systems of relevant government departments, provision of notification service and functions to allow submissions in bulk. Since May 2023, the TSW electronic platform has issued over 20 000 licenses/permits under Phase 2 services.



“The Government will continue to provide support and enhance publicity to encourage the trade to register as users on the TSW website (www.tradesinglewindow.hk) to enjoy the seamless e-services provided by the TSW in order to save time and cost. Implementation of the TSW will overhaul and enhance document submission workflows between relevant government departments and the trade, which will enhance the efficiency of cargo clearance in Hong Kong and consolidate Hong Kong’s status as an international trade centre and logistics hub,” the spokesman added.



The TSW is being implemented in three phases. Trade documents covered by the first two phases are mainly import and export licences/permits required for specific controlled goods, with the participation of the trade on a voluntary basis. The third and final phase of the TSW will involve a large number of document submitted by a wide range of stakeholders, covering Import and Export Declaration, Advance Cargo Information, Cargo Manifest and Cargo Report in respect of different transport modes, as well as applications for Certificate of Origin and Permit for Dutiable Commodities. The total volume of these documents was around 93 million in 2022. The Government aims to roll out Phase 3 services in batches from 2026 onwards.



The TSW project is taken forward by the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, while the Office of Trade Single Window Operation of the Customs and Excise Department oversees the operation of the TSW system and provides support for users through training, help-desk and hotline services. For enquiries, please contact the Office of Trade Single Window Operation at 2117 3348 or by email to enquiry@tradesinglewindow.hk.