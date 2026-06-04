Outright incompetence of BJP unmasked by NFHS-6 information: Kharge

“Not just does the Modi federal government betray India’s ladies and kids on health care and nutrition, however it likewise intentionally conceals important information which exposes its failures!” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated. Submit|Picture Credit: PTI[ 19659003]< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (June 4, 2026 )declared that the “absolute incompetence” of the BJP has actually been “unmasked” by the NFHS-6 information and declared that the Modi federal government has actually betrayed India’s ladies and kids on health care and nutrition.

Mr. Kharge stated the BJP has a five-step formula to conceal its “sins”

He implicated the BJP of burying chosen information, deserting the susceptible, marketing “Sabka Saath” and “Amrit Kaal”controling the story and safeguarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PR at all expenses.

Editorial|Pleasure and discomfort: On the NFHS-6 information

“Not only does the Modi government betray India’s women and children on healthcare and nutrition, but it also deliberately hides crucial data which exposes its failures!” Mr. Kharge stated on X.

“Absolute incompetence of the BJP has been unmasked by the NFHS-6 data! 1 in 5 children suffer from acute malnutrition. One-third of Indian children are underweight. More than 84% of children aged 6 to 23 months do not receive adequate nutrition. 57% of women between 15 and 49 years are anaemic as per NFHS-5. 1 in 5 women is undernourished,” Mr. Kharge stated, pointing out NFHS information.

The NFHS-6 was performed throughout 2023-24 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal firm.

Over 90% of Indian infants born in health centers, 87% of one-year-olds completely immunized: NFHS-6

Covering almost 6.79 lakh homes throughout 715 districts, the study offers proof on population, health, nutrition and household well-being indications and supports program application as much as the district level.

According to the 6th round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) launched by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 29, 2026), India has actually signed up substantial enhancements in kid health indications, consisting of immunisation protection and dietary results.

India continues to make strong development towards universal immunisation protection, the Ministry stated in a declaration.