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Naidu asks ONGC to accelerate K-G basin tasks and utilize CSR for towns

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ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday.|Picture Credit: Special Arrangement

ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh paid a courtesy call to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu at the Secretariat on Wednesday(June 3, 2026). Mr. Singh informed the Chief Minister about the continuous tasks in the State and described the business’s future strategies.

The tasks underway consisted of gas and oil expedition and production in the Krishna-Godavari basin. The Chief Minister discussed the income and job opportunity created by ONGC for the State and their effect on the regional economy.

Mr. Naidu required much better coordination to make sure the velocity of the jobs, and recommended that ONGC needs to use its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the advancement of the towns located in their functional locations.

The conference was participated in by Minister for Infrastructure & & Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu and a group of ONGC authorities.

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Released – June 04, 2026 11:42 am IST

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