Author Jim McCue’s New Book, “How I Met Your Grandma,” is a Beautiful True Story About the Incredible Love Shared Between Two People That Spawned a Lifetime of Adventure

Jim McCue, an eighty-seven-year-old widower with eight children, eighteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and counting, has completed his new book, “How I Met Your Grandma”: a touching, true story of how the author met his beloved wife, Rose Marie, and the way in which their love led to a lifetime of memories and adventures, as well as a loving family.

A former scoutmaster for his local cub scout pack, author James McCue’s interests and activities were gardening, plant propagation, beekeeping, woodworking, cabinetmaking, metalworking, photography and development, and flying. The author owned a Cessna 120 and flew for aerial photography, scuba diving, and sailing, and he and his late wife, Rose Marie, owned many boats during their lifetime together. After purchasing an old bowling alley in Westlake, Ohio, McCue converted it into a restaurant, bar, and daring emporium called The Wharf.

A proud union carpenter and member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 27, McCue worked for eighteen years as a stagehand. He was a carpenter in two movies, built and mounted commercial road shows, worked in live theater, and became a stage manager and an audiovisual vendor for Stouffer Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland.

McCue writes, “This is the unlikely story of how two young kids accidentally find each other and go on to produce a vibrant, dynamic family and a life that can only be called a true love story. But no one really knows the private lives of other people, so I have nothing to base this on except my observations.

“I can’t help but think our union is way above the norm. How many couples start out that early in life and get to spend an entire lifetime as lovers, best friends, and playmates? When I see so much suffering in life, I often wonder who has paid for mine. I think I am the luckiest man ever.”

Published by Page Publishing, Jim McCue’s enthralling tale is a moving tribute to the unending power of love, and what can happen when two people meet at the right time in their lives. Heartfelt and deeply personal, McCue weaves an intimate portrait of his marriage to help his future generations know the history of their family and inspire readers from all walks of life to discover a life-changing love as he and Rose Marie created together.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "How I Met Your Grandma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

