Author Paul “Doc” Gaccione’s New Book, “Walk with Me: I’ll Tell You No Lies,” Shares the Author’s Eye-Opening Experience with the Mafia

Paul “Doc” Gaccione, who was born and grew up in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Walk with Me: I’ll Tell You No Lies”: a thrilling work in which the author discusses his involvement with the Mafia. During his admission, he only speaks of deceased people or people who have become “rats.”

According to the FBI and New York Organized Crime Task Force, Paul “Doc” Gaccione is a leading member of the Mafia.

In 2010, he was arrested and charged with a murder that occurred twenty years ago. He was released on a million-dollar bail for two years until he was convicted in 2012. He is presently serving a twenty-year-to-life sentence.

He is the author of five books: “Beyond the Beyond: My Journey to Destiny,” “The Godfather of Souls,” “The Great Escape,” “The Psycho Club,” and “The Fighter.”

An amateur boxing champion who excelled in athletics, he became a leader in the physical fitness industry. He holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine and is the inventor of a bodybuilding stopwatch. He has also spent many years as a motivational speaker. He is the proud father of four children and eleven grandchildren.

Published by Page Publishing, Paul “Doc” Gaccione’s potent tale offers some humor and many messages, but most of all, it shows that with an unbreakable determination in one’s belief, one’s destiny will be fulfilled.

Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Walk with Me: I’ll Tell You No Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.