Hong Kong – Tribute to Ann Hui at FILMASIA 2023 in Prague (with photos)

Tribute to Ann Hui at FILMASIA 2023 in Prague (with photos) ***********************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) presents film productions by Ann Hui, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers from Hong Kong, under the “Tribute to Ann Hui” section at the 19th FILMASIA festival, taking place from December 7 to 11 in Prague (Prague time).

The festival welcomed the Hong Kong director Ann Hui as a special guest in Prague, who “contributed to Hong Kong’s prosperous film industry like hardly anyone else” as the Director of the HKETO Berlin, Ms Jenny Szeto, said in her speech at the festival’s opening ceremony. Ann Hui would also give a masterclass on December 8.

Hong Kong has always been a melting pot where East meets West, connecting people from different cultures. To further the city’s efforts in establishing itself as an international cultural exchange hub, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is mapping out a blueprint for arts and culture and creative industries development, nurturing a diverse talent pool, and upgrading cultural infrastructure to further enhance the relevant ecosystem.

“I sincerely invite all the film and creative professionals to come to Hong Kong, and join us in creating even better quality productions to bring a positive impact to the world”, Ms Szeto added.

