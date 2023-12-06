Carol Kinnee’s Romance Novel “It’s Not a Game” will be Displayed at the 2024 L.A. Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit the romantic suspense novel Its Not a Game by Carol Kinnee at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the most significant literary festival in the nation, on APRIL 20-21, 2024. The annual premier book event is held every April at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, USA. The event will showcase the beauty of literature, arts, and culture, bringing together the best books and activities for bookworms of all ages.

Its Not a Game centers around homicide cop Ang Mason and police detective Dan Ryerson. Ang Mason is a cop who enjoys playing games. When her nephew starts hanging out with a group of wealthy drug dealers, her investigation leads her to a ruthless crime syndicate that sells illegal weapons and drugs. Despite being warned to back off, she continues to dig, resulting in her suspension and putting her in the syndicates crosshairs.

Now, on the run, Ang heads to Vancouver Island. Dan knows what Krenar, the crime boss, is capable of and decides to join forces with Ang to defeat him. Krenar targets Ang and Dan, and they find themselves in a high-stakes game where every move counts. Theyre playing with fire, and might get burned. While games dont have fatal consequences, in real life, not following the rules can lead to losing ones heart or even ones life.

Its Not a Game is brilliantly crafted to make readers root for the characters happiness, and every mishap and mystery is carefully woven to keep them guessing until the end. The book is a fun and sexy literary hug, making every romance and suspense fan happy.

A display of Its Not a Game by Carol Kinnee can be found at ReadersMagnets exhibit booth at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Purchase the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about the author and her works, visit https://www.carolkinnee.com/.

Its Not a Game

Author: Carol Kinnee

Genre: Romantic suspense

Publisher: Carol Kinnee; 1st edition

Published date: October 30, 2023

Author

Carol Kinnee is an avid reader, a want-to-be baker, and a lover of travel. Her books, like her, take place on the west coast, amidst the lush background of deep green forest and rocky coastal shorelines. When shes not tied to her keyboard, shes exploring her world, hanging out with her husband, or dealing with her quirky, lovable cats.