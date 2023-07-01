Buitenveldertbaan Runway unavailable due to annual maintenance from 3 until 11 July

WEBWIRE – Friday, June 30, 2023

From Monday 3 until Tuesday 11 July, maintenance works are being carried out on the Buitenveldertbaan Runway. During this period of maintenance, the runway is not available for air traffic. Flights that normally take off from or land on the Buitenveldertbaan are being directed to the other runways, such as the Zwanenburgbaan, Aalsmeerbaan and Schiphol-Oostbaan during this period.

Annual maintenance is carried out on all the runways so that they remain in good condition. The Buitenveldertbaan Runway will be, if necessary, undergoing restorative works on the asphalt and markings. In addition, the cabling and electrics will be checked, lights cleaned or repaired, and the grass around the runway cut. The rainwater drainage system will also be inspected and where necessary flushed out. Because the Buitenveldertbaan is not in use for air traffic during these works, there is also an opportunity to inspect the taxiways and adjust the signage around it. These works are being carried out in collaboration with construction company Heijmans.

Neighbours with questions

For more information or questions about air traffic and runway use during this period of works, Schiphols neighbours can get in touch with the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS). The BAS website provides an overview of current runway use and operational details, and they are the point of contact for information and complaints about air traffic to, from and at Schiphol. BAS can be reached 7 days per week (09:00-17:00) on 020-6015555, or via their website.

Innformation about air traffic at Schiphol is published on the BAS and Schiphol websites every week. This gives local residents an insight into air traffic developments. People living in the area around Schiphol can also get a real-time insight into current and expected air traffic at their location thanks to the Notifly app. Schiphol keeps neighbours up to date on relevant developments regarding air traffic by way of a newsletter. Anyone can sign up for the neighbour newsletter.