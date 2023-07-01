“A Fork in the Road” an International Best-Seller is Available for Free Download for One More Day (until 06/30/2023)

York, PA – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 30, 2023

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Jeffery Bellomos new #1 international best-selling book, A Fork in the Road: Modern Estate Planning and How Elder Law Is Taking the Other Fork. It will be available in the Amazon store for free, until the end of the day (6/30/2023).

Your familys hard-earned wealth can slip through your fingers and into the pockets of unethical attorneys in the blink of an eye. Nursing home costs, unexpected crises, and capital gains tax can likewise wipe out your familys assets, and the financial stability you wanted for them gone forever. If you dont want your family fortune to dissipate as you get older, its a must to understand and leverage elder law.

Elder law is complex and its essential to have the knowledge to get it right and not overlook anything. Thats where this guide comes in. Through real-life stories, you will discover how to avoid the pitfalls of estate and crisis planning, securing your familys wealth for generations.

Having a will is important, but its only one piece of the puzzle. Without a comprehensive plan, your family can get tangled up in frustrating and stressful legalities for years. Even if youre in the process of getting an estate settled and things are going horribly wrong, its not too late. You can get back on track with what you know your loved one wanted. Most importantly, you can do your own estate and crisis planning and get it right the first time.

This guide explains the complexities of elder law in easy-to-understand language no legal degree required. All you need is a little time and a willingness to move with the times to modern estate planning.

Last chance to get A Fork in the Road by Jeffery Bellomo, available for free download on Amazon for one more day at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7LS5BVF

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Jeff Bellomo is married to the love of his life Whitney. They have a 13-year-old daughter named DeAnna. He is all about family first. He is a Master SCUBA diver and loves to dive with his daughter who is a Jr. Master Diver. He practices in the area of Estate Planning and Elder Law to insure other families know what will happen in a crisis and will not find out as his family did in the hospital.