Hong Kong – LCSD to provide over 50 more Inclusive Parks for Pets

LCSD to provide over 50 more Inclusive Parks for Pets



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (June 8) that more than 50 Inclusive Parks for Pets will be opened in various districts from June 13 (Tuesday), bringing the total number of Inclusive Parks for Pets to over 170. Park users with or without pets could enjoy park facilities together in an inclusive environment.

To meet the public’s demands to open more parks for them to visit with pets, six parks under the purview of the LCSD were opened for members of the public to enter and use with their pets under the trial scheme of Inclusive Park for Pets launched in January 2019. Following the successful implementation of the trial scheme, the LCSD regularised the six Inclusive Parks for Pets under the trial scheme and provided more Inclusive Parks for Pets in various districts starting from February 2021.

After consulting with the local community, more than 50 additional leisure venues across the territory will be designated for use as Inclusive Parks for Pets starting from June 13 to meet public aspirations for opening more parks for them to visit with pets. Please refer to the attachment for the list of additional venues.

“The aim of Inclusive Parks for Pets is to enable members of the public who bring their pets into existing parks to use park facilities together in an inclusive environment, thereby promoting exchanges and integration in the community. When identifying suitable locations as Inclusive Parks for Pets, the department has considered different criteria, including the demand of the public for these facilities, size and location of the venues, ancillary facilities and their usage. Additional supporting facilities such as dog excreta collection bins and hand-washing facilities will be provided for the convenience of pet owners and their pets in light of the actual circumstances and needs. Cleaning work will also be stepped up,” an LCSD spokesman said.

“The LCSD will consider the views of the public on the new arrangements and open up more venues for pets in the future if a positive response is received,” the spokesman added.

Park users should observe and follow the users’ code for Inclusive Parks for Pets. Dog owners should keep their dogs on a leash. They should make sure pets are kept under proper control and are effectively restrained from causing a nuisance or danger to others, and should clean up any mess caused by their pets and keep the environment clean and hygienic.

Please browse www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/facilities/otherinfo/petpark.html for details.