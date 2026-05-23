Hong Kong – Government delegation departs for Shenzhou-23 manned spaceflight mission send-off ceremony at Jiuquan, Gansu

Government delegation departs for Shenzhou-23 manned spaceflight mission send-off ceremony at Jiuquan, Gansu ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, today (May 23) led a delegation to depart for Jiuquan, Gansu Province, to participate in the Shenzhou-23 manned spaceflight mission send-off ceremony.



Members of the delegation include the Under Secretary for Security, Mr Michael Cheuk, the Commissioner for Innovation and Technology, Mr Ivan Lee, experts from the innovation and technology sector, youths and students.



Professor Sun will return to Hong Kong on May 25. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ms Lillian Cheong, will be the Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.