Hong Kong – Remarks by SHYA at media session

Remarks by SHYA at media session ********************************



Following are the remarks by the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, at a media session after attending a radio programme this morning (May 23):

Reporter: For the fire in Jordan that happened on Thursday night, do you know if the Care Teams have reached out to the affected unit and the residents? Also, on what you mentioned on the radio programme just now, how will the move to get pinball machines as well as claw machines licensed help safeguard both consumers and operators? And what do you make of the figure that only three out of more than 200 pinball machine operators in Hong Kong are currently licensed?

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs: For the tragic fire in Jordan happaned on Thursday, our Care Team members and District Council members had arrived at the scene immediately after the fire broke out, and rendered adequate support and assistance to the residents concerned. The District Office had also set up a shelter at one of our community centres to accommodate those affected residents. The Care Team members and District Council members are continuing to support and render assistance to the residents concerned.

As for the licensing of pinball machines and claw machines, as I have stated when presenting to the Legislative Council, the review that we are currently undertaking is to streamline and clarify the licensing conditions of the AWPL (Amusements with Prizes Licence). Before 2022, anyone who wanted to apply for an AWPL had to apply for a PPE (Places of Public Entertainment Licence) first, but after a court case in 2022 ruled that claw machines are not part of public entertainment premises, operators of claw machines are not required to apply for a PPE Licence. This hindered claw machine operators from applying for an AWPL, that is why we are trying to streamline and clarify the licensing conditions. For our review now, anyone who wants to apply for an AWPL will not necessarily need a PPE Licence, so that the operator can apply for an AWPL and operate under a regulated regime.

For pinball machines, we currently estimate that there are about 200 operators in the market, and right now three operators have already applied for the AWPL. We are processing quite a number of applications now, and we believe that with our review, more pinball machine operators will apply for the AWPL, so that they can operate under a regulated environment and protect the interests of consumers.

Under the new licensing conditions for the AWPL, we will require every licence holder to display the licence information and the operator’s details, and also to educate consumers not to become obsessed with these games. We hope that, through the new licensing regime, we can put in place a more regulated framework, so that operators can have a clear direction and know what to follow under the new licensing regime.

(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the remarks.)