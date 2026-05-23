Hong Kong – SED and delegation of Working Group on Planning and Construction of the University Town conclude visit to Switzerland (with photos)

SED and delegation of Working Group on Planning and Construction of the University Town conclude visit to Switzerland (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, together with the delegation of the Working Group on Planning and Construction of the University Town under the Committee on Development of the Northern Metropolis, and representatives from the Alliance of Universities of Applied Sciences continued visit to Zurich, Switzerland yesterday (May 22, Zurich time). The delegation conducted on-site visits to local higher education and innovation and technology development, with a view to providing solid references for the planning and construction of the Northern Metropolis University Town (NMUT).

The delegation visited the Greater Zurich Area Ltd. of Switzerland, followed by a tour to the Bio-Technopark Schlieren-Zürich. The park is a renowned Swiss innovation hub for life sciences and biotechnology which successfully fosters a vibrant innovation ecosystem by bringing together start-ups, university spinoffs and scientific research institutions. Briefed by the co-founder and CEO of the park, Mr Mario Jenni, the delegation gained an in-depth understanding of the park’s role as a central hub for industry-academia-research collaboration in successfully facilitating the commercialisation of research outcomes through the provision of shared facilities and professional technology transfer services.

Dr Choi said that the park has established an efficient commercialisation mechanism of research outcomes, enabling universities’ cutting-edge research to swiftly align with market needs in accomplishing the incubation of commercially valuable products and technologies. This ecosystem, which closely integrates market-oriented and commercial operations, provides a highly valuable reference for the NMUT in establishing a robust industry-academia collaboration chain and accelerating the transformation of scientific research outcomes in future.

The delegation then attended a luncheon, where they engaged in in-depth exchanges with representatives from various Swiss organisations to explore ways to strengthen bilateral co-operation between Hong Kong and Switzerland in such areas as education. Dr Choi elaborated on Hong Kong’s unique strengths as an international education hub, including the institutional safeguards under the principle of “one country, two systems”, a safe living environment, a highly internationalised and diversified education system, and biliterate and trilingual talent. She warmly welcomed Swiss institutions and enterprises to choose Hong Kong as a strategic base for developing in the Asia-Pacific region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and to pursue in-depth scientific researches and industry-academia collaboration in areas such as the NMUT, with a view to achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

In the afternoon, the delegation visited the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). They met with the President of ZHAW, Professor Regula Jöhl, to gain a deeper understanding of how the university devises curricula closely aligned with industry needs and how it maintains close industry-academia partnerships with enterprises. Delegation members also held in-depth discussions with the representatives of the university on topics such as optimising development pathways for vocational and professional education and training.

Dr Choi said that the university is successful in achieving the seamless integration of academic education with industry practice, and this model of industry-academia collaboration offers valuable insights for nurturing high-quality applied talent in Hong Kong. The NMUT will strive to build a diverse post-secondary education ecosystem, thereby providing strong talent support for the innovation, technology and economic development in Hong Kong and the entire GBA.

Dr Choi concluded her visit to Switzerland and will depart for Hong Kong today (May 23, Zurich time).