Missing woman in Wong Tai Sin located *************************************



A woman who went missing in Wong Tai Sin has been located.

Kung Yu-heung, aged 70, went missing after she was last seen in Lung Kwong House, Lower Wong Tai Sin Estate on June 6 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

The woman returned to her residence yesterday (June 7). She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.