Hong Kong – SCED attends OECD meeting in Paris (with photos)

SCED attends OECD meeting in Paris (with photos) ************************************************



The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau, attended the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, France on June 7 (Paris time).



Speaking at a discussion session on trade policies for resilient and inclusive growth, Mr Yau stressed the importance of fighting against any form of protectionism as the world is walking out from the pandemic.



“Trade is not, and should never be seen as, a ‘zero-sum’ game. We must continue to provide a free, fair, open, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable environment for trade and investment to thrive,” he said.



“Commitments to forging regional trade agreements that are inclusive and open, that seek to deepen economic integration, and that promote economic and technical co-operation will overcome divisions and bolster connectivity,” he added.



He also highlighted that ongoing dialogues and exchanges between governments and also with various stakeholders should be promoted.



In addition, Mr Yau called on participating ministers to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system and drive forward the World Trade Organization’s discussions about restoring a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system, the Joint Statement Initiatives on E-Commerce and Investment Facilitation for Development, etc.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Mr Yau met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Mr Bui Thanh Son, to exchange views on enhancing bilateral relationships. He also had a breakfast meeting with the France-Hong Kong Business Association to promote Hong Kong’s advantages and business opportunities.



Mr Yau will proceed to Budapest, Hungary on June 8 (Paris time) for a two-day visit.