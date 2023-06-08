Hong Kong – Secretary for Health to lead delegation to visit Shanghai

Secretary for Health to lead delegation to visit Shanghai *********************************************************



The Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau, will lead a delegation to Shanghai today (June 8) for a three-day visit starting tomorrow (June 9) and participate in the China Organ Donation Day event organised by the China Organ Transplantation Development Foundation. Professor Lo and the delegation will also visit the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission to continue strengthening the exchanges and co-operation of the two places in the healthcare area.



While in Shanghai, Professor Lo and the delegation will also visit Zhongshan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University and Renji Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine to get a better grasp of the operation of medical specialty centres there and the setting-up of smart hospitals. Moreover, they will visit a community health service centre and meet with Hong Kong people living in Shanghai.



Among the delegation are the Director of Cluster Services of the Hospital Authority (HA), Dr Simon Tang, and representatives of the Health Bureau, the Department of Health and the HA. Professor Lo will return to Hong Kong on June 11. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Health, Dr Libby Lee, will be the Acting Secretary for Health.