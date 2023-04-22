Unravel the Mysteries of Life with Sonshine Freedom’s “Mystical Life”

San Francisco, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, April 22, 2023
Sonshine Freedom takes readers on a fascinating journey into the mystical world in her new book, Mystical Life. The book is a profound exploration of her experiences with angels, reincarnation, and visions of the Goddesses that will astound readers and capture their attention. Through her experiences, Sonshine Freedom shows readers how her soul rose to guide her, and how these experiences added to her life.
In Mystical Life, Sonshine Freedom also shares her own past lives and family history, providing strong insights into our developing humanitarian consciousness. As a well-known psychic and reader of the Edgar Casey style, she helped many seeking self-development in the 1960s and 1970s, while establishing a successful metaphysical church in California. Her walk from the practice of orthodox religion into the spiritual domain will strengthen your faith and bring insights of cosmic awakening into the present.
Discover the mystical world of Sonshine Freedom and explore the deeper reaches of our destiny in her new book, Mystical Life. Order your copy by visiting https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/mystical-life-by-sonshine-freedom/ and delve into the world of angels, past lives, and spiritual awakening.
Mystical Life
Author: Sonshine Freedom
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Publication Date: April 2023
Genre: Memoir, Narrative, Religion/Spirituality, Biography
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63892-581-1
Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-63892-582-8
About the Author
Sonshine Freedom was born in San Francisco, California in the 1940s. In the young years of her life she began her search for truth in religion. Joining the Catholic Church, she had a vision of Mother Mary accompanied by her first experience with out of the body travel.In the 1960s, life changed dramatically when she began to have appearances of an Egyptian friend from a dimension beyond our world, opening the door for her to a belief in reincarnation and her own past life history. This led her to help create a non-profit religious organization under the name of Marsha Hunter-Mossman.
The Family of Man, Center of Esoteric Studies was a successful organization that flourished until its closing in 1981. Here she addresses her private life of visions, past-lives and the inner dimensional development that caused her to stop forward in those early years and become a minister, teacher, and successful psychic. She exposes the family history and evolutionary process being played out in this incarnation as she came to understand its usefulness to her journey. She also shares the lessons and visions that continued after she ended her public life, along with insights into our developing humanitarian nature.