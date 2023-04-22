Unravel the Mysteries of Life with Sonshine Freedom’s “Mystical Life”

San Francisco, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, April 22, 2023

Sonshine Freedom takes readers on a fascinating journey into the mystical world in her new book, Mystical Life. The book is a profound exploration of her experiences with angels, reincarnation, and visions of the Goddesses that will astound readers and capture their attention. Through her experiences, Sonshine Freedom shows readers how her soul rose to guide her, and how these experiences added to her life.

In Mystical Life, Sonshine Freedom also shares her own past lives and family history, providing strong insights into our developing humanitarian consciousness. As a well-known psychic and reader of the Edgar Casey style, she helped many seeking self-development in the 1960s and 1970s, while establishing a successful metaphysical church in California. Her walk from the practice of orthodox religion into the spiritual domain will strengthen your faith and bring insights of cosmic awakening into the present.

Discover the mystical world of Sonshine Freedom and explore the deeper reaches of our destiny in her new book, Mystical Life. Order your copy by visiting https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/mystical-life-by-sonshine-freedom/ and delve into the world of angels, past lives, and spiritual awakening.