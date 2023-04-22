Cliff Merritt Hilton’s “Affirmation Stories for Children” Nurtures Children’s Imagination

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, April 22, 2023

The stories are a quick bedtime read for parents and children learning to read.

Cliff Merrit Hilton brings ten childrens stories compiled into one in Affirmation Stories for Children. The childrens book features ten different stories that follow children with confidence problems. The stories provide moral lessons about affirmation and self-actualization. Parents can use these stories to help kids reflect on themselves before bedtime.

The Princess and the Power of Positive Thinking follows Elizabeth and her journey to find herself and be intrepid.

The Brave Boy and His Affirmation of Courage is about a shy boy named Jayden who receives a necklace that reminds him about his affirmations to be braver and more confident.

The Magic of Self-Esteem takes the readers into Siennas world where a magician helps her find her confidence and dispel her insecurities.

The Fairy Affirmation Spell follows Luna and a fairy who offers to help her with her confidence.

The Book of Affirmations brings in a story of a shy girl named Nova who struggles with confidence until she finds a book that is filled with words of affirmation in the park.

The Affirmation Tree introduces the overlooked Darcy who discovers a magical tree that can give her courage and hope.

Believe in Yourself follows Joel who overcomes his fears using the words given to him by his mother.

The Secret to Self-Acceptance Affirmations introduces the self-doubting Autumn, who meets a woman who can help her find her inner power.

The Old Oak Tree follows Leah as she learns to be more confident with the use of her mantra.

The Book of Self-Belief shares Julies story and how she found an affirmation book that helped her change her life.

Readers can purchase a copy of Affirmation Stories for Children by Cliff Merritt Hilton on Amazon.

Authors Biography

Cliff Merritt Hilton is an accomplished childrens story writer and a member of both The New England SCBWI (Society of Childrens Book Writers and Illustrators) and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He grew up in Pulaski, New York, and later lived in Farmington, New Mexico. Currently, he resides in southern New Hampshire with his wife of over thirty years, and their three grown children and seven grandchildren. Cliff is passionate about traveling and exploring the world with family and friends, creating memories along the way.

Affirmation Stories for Children

Author| Cliff Merritt Hilton

Genre| Children

Publisher| Independently Published

Published Date|March 27, 2023