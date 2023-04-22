Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at several beaches

Red flags hoisted at several beaches ************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (April 22) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Stanley Main Beach, Shek O Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island; Cheung Chau Tung Wan Beach in Islands District; and Hap Mun Bay Beach, Silverstrand Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.