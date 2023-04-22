Hong Kong – SED on declining student population and merger of two secondary schools

SED on declining student population and merger of two secondary schools ***********************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, at a media session after attending a radio programme today (April 22):



Reporter: Secretary, about combining the Caritas schools, are you aware of similar situations with other schools? What did the students think about it? Thank you.



Secretary for Education: As I have mentioned, we have kept communicating with different school sponsoring bodies with schools that are at risk under the declining student population. This (the merger of Caritas Wu Cheng-chung Secondary School and Caritas Charles Vath College) is the second case of merging schools. For the government schools, we have one already. And this is the second one. We are still communicating with different school sponsoring bodies. Maybe there are some others coming. For the students, I think they are aware of this arrangement. We know that schools have close contact with the parents and the students to make the necessary support and arrangements for the students, whether they will be transferred (to another school) or stay in the original school location.



(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)