A boy who went missing in Wong Tai Sin has been located.

Ngan Chung-him, aged 13, went missing after he left his residence on Muk Lun Street on February 24 night. His family made a report to Police on the same day.

The boy was located in a playground on Muk Lun Street yesterday (February 25). No suspicious circumstances were detected.