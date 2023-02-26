New Hope Healthcare Institute Now In-Network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee

New Hope Healthcare Institute is proud to announce that they are now in-network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. This exciting development will make it easier for those seeking addiction treatment and mental health services to access the care they need.

Buddy Clay, the CEO of New Hope Healthcare Institute, expressed his enthusiasm for joining their network this year. “We’re looking forward to helping a broader population of people struggling with mental health and addiction issues in Knoxville,” said Clay. “Going in-network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, we can provide more affordable and accessible care to those who need and want it most.”

Having executed this contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN, New Hope Healthcare Institute can provide patients with increased access to high-quality addiction treatment and mental health services. Patients can use their insurance benefits to receive treatment at New Hope Healthcare Institute, making getting the care they need easier without worrying about financial barriers. This contract adds to their list, which includes VA Community Care Network, Optum, Cigna, Magellan Health, and Ambetter of Tennessee.

New Hope Healthcare Institute has become a trusted resource providing addiction treatment and mental health services for the Knoxville community. This new service line with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will allow them to expand their reach even further. The New Hope Healthcare Institute team is dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term recovery and mental wellness. They look forward to providing excellent care to those in need and offering the best services.

For more information about New Hope Healthcare Institute and its services, please visit their website at https://newhopehealthtn.com/ or call (865) 509-9349.

Media Contact:

Buddy Clay

CEO, New Hope Health Care Institute

(865) 509-9349

Buddy@newhopehealthtn.com