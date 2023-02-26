Hong Kong – DFS to attend meeting of task force on Northern Metropolis in Shenzhen

DFS to attend meeting of task force on Northern Metropolis in Shenzhen **********************************************************************



The Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong, will hold the first meeting of the Task Force for Collaboration on the Northern Metropolis Development Strategy with representatives of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government in Shenzhen tomorrow (February 27) to exchange views on matters relating to the implementation of the Northern Metropolis and enhance co-operation between the two places.



Officials accompanying the DFS to attend the meeting will include the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; the Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung; the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui; the Acting Secretary for Security, Mr Michael Cheuk; the Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Raistlin Lau; and the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ms Lillian Cheong, as well as the heads of relevant departments.

Mr Wong and other government officials will return to Hong Kong in the evening on the same day.