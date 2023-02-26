Hong Kong – Liquor Licensing Board to meet on Tuesday

Liquor Licensing Board to meet on Tuesday *****************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Liquor Licensing Board:

The Liquor Licensing Board (LLB) will meet on Tuesday (February 28) to consider two applications for new issue, renewal, transfer and amendment of liquor licence.

The applications are (not in order of discussion):



Hong Kong:

—————

Le Gouter in Kennedy Town

New Territories:

—————

“Yuen Kee” in Tsuen Wan

The board will also consider revocation of the liquor licences of SAKURA in Causeway Bay, NU AER in Tsim Sha Tsui, BONNIE RESTAURANT in Mong Kok and LI’S KITCHEN in Sham Shui Po.

The meeting will be held at 9.45am in the conference room, Room 102, 1/F, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai. Members of the public are welcome to attend.