Hong Kong – Immigration Department adjusts application procedures of visa/entry permits

Immigration Department adjusts application procedures of visa/entry permits



The Immigration Department (ImmD) announced today (February 26) the adjustment of application procedures of visa/entry permits. The ImmD has all along been assessing each application for visa/entry permits in a rigorous manner and will adjust from time to time application procedures and information required for applications.

Further to the adjustment of the application procedures of the Top Talent Pass Scheme on February 22, the ImmD will adjust the application procedures for entry for other talent admission schemes including General Employment Policy, Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals, Technology Talent Admission Scheme, Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates and Admission Scheme for the Second Generation of Chinese Hong Kong Permanent Residents with effect from tomorrow (February 27). Applicants will be required to declare whether they have any criminal convictions during their application.