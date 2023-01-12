DFW Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Howard W. Harris, MD, Introduces New and Innovative Shoulder Replacement Technology from FX Shoulder Solutions

Howard W. Harris, MD, the shoulder expert and one of the many gifted surgeons at Texas Orthopedic Specialists PLLC, has collaborated with FX Shoulder Solutions on new shoulder reconstruction technology. Dr. Harris is known for his specialty in shoulder surgery and sports medicine, while FX is an innovator in the shoulder arthroplasty market. With the new FX V135™ shoulder system, Dr. Harris now has intraoperative flexibility to adapt the systems’ implants to the patient’s anatomy which was the intent behind the new design that Dr. Harris helped to develop. Dr. Harris has been collaborating with FX, a leading shoulder arthroplasty company, for five years and has seen the evolution of the portfolio since entering the US in January of 2018 formally. Prior to its entry in the US, FX has been in France since 2011 and is currently leading the market in shoulder arthroplasty technology.

Along with their already extensive line of products, Dr. Harris and FX Shoulder Solutions are focused on improving existing products and co-developing new products to ensure the best possible surgical results for patients. Dr. Harris says, “The team at FX has been both responsive and innovative when it comes to developing and adapting a product line and instrumentation to improve performance based on clinical and surgical feedback, as well as meet patient and market demands for higher quality, more efficient, and lower cost surgical solutions.”

The FX V135™ allows for intraoperative flexibility and options, including two different humeral angles (135° or 145°) in the reverse configuration. In the anatomic configuration, the humeral head component, and the taper connection, have dual eccentricity options. This allows surgeons to dial in the components to match the native pre-operative anatomy of the patient. Also new to this system are variable humeral head heights, which may provide better soft tissue tensioning. “As a shoulder specialist, I am truly excited about the many innovations FX has developed to improve ease of use for surgeons and, more importantly, to provide improved outcomes for our patients,” Dr. Harris said.

Prior to collaborating on the FX V135™, Dr. Harris has led as an innovator in his partnership with the FX team. He is an investigator on the Easytech® Stemless Reverse IDE study which has completed enrollment. ((Caution: Investigational Device. Limited by Federal (or United States) Law to investigational use. (21 CFR 812.5(a)) FDA: NCT 03806842. www.clinicaltrials.gov). Dr. Harris has been involved with numerous product designs and is identified on a patent for FX.

About FX Shoulder Solutions

FX is a global leader and innovator in shoulder arthroplasty. With a global headquarters based in Viriat, France, and a US headquarters based in Dallas, Texas, FX offers a comprehensive portfolio that provides options allowing surgeons to adapt the system to the patient rather than the patient to our system. For more information, please visit www.fxshouldersolutions.com.

About Texas Orthopedic Specialists PLLC

Texas Orthopedic Specialists PLLC is comprised of a team of subspecialty doctors and fellowship-trained surgeons who share a passion and dedication to providing the highest quality orthopedic care available. Our pledge is to treat our patients with dignity, respect, courtesy, and compassion. For more information, visit https://www.txortho.net/.

Howard W. Harris, MD

Howard W. Harris, M.D. is a highly regarded shoulder repair and reconstruction expert at Texas Orthopedic Specialists. Whether patients are suffering from shoulder arthritis, pain, instability, sports injury, or fracture, his training and expertise can get them back to the activities they love. Learn more about Dr. Harris: https://www.txortho.net/howard-w-harris-md-orthopedic-specialists-texas.html. To schedule an appointment, patients can call 817.540.4477.