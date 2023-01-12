The Professional Dodgeball League Announces Its Launch

League founder Adam Majewski of Shark Tank fame teams up with investor and advisor Tom Austin of AND1, bringing a wealth of startup and sports business experience to the world’s first professional dodgeball league

The next professional sports league has arrived. League Founder Adam Majewski, businessman of Shark Tank fame and entertainment industry veteran, announced today the launch of the Professional Dodgeball League (PDBL). Majewski has partnered with sports industry veteran Tom Austin, co-founder of the iconic AND1 brand, to bring the first truly professional dodgeball league to life.

“Emerging sports like pickleball, ultimate disc, esports, robot fighting and others have shown that sports like dodgeball can amass a huge following,” said Majewski. “Its fast-paced, non-stop action makes for a game that is unlike any other. Through our partners and experience, we’ll be putting together the most professional and exciting dodgeball experience for both our fans and players alike.”

The PDBL features professional players who will be signed to League contracts and paid a salary. In true professional fashion, the PDBL covers all travel expenses including hotel and airfare. Players will also have the opportunity to sign endorsement deals, allowing them to treat dodgeball as their true profession and not just a hobby.

The PDBL features two, six-team divisions for a total of 12 teams in the League. Each team will play ten matches throughout the season, with the top four teams in each division qualifying for the playoffs. The first-ever PDBL Championship series will be held in Arlington, Texas in June, 2023. The League will be hosting open tryouts in the to-be-announced 12 League cities in the upcoming weeks.

The PDBL was founded by entrepreneur Adam Majewski. Majewski has a rich history working in startups, entertainment and technology. During his appearance on Shark Tank, he earned an investment for his company Kymera after revamping that company’s image following their first Shark Tank appearance. He has also competed on the Discovery Channel show BattleBots and has built apps for some of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world. Majewski looks to combine his experience in broadcast entertainment with his success as a businessman to the PDBL and develop it into the next great emerging sport.

Joining Majewski at the PDBL as an investor and business advisor is apparel industry veteran Tom Austin, co-founder of AND1. Austin was instrumental in developing both product and the AND1 business strategy as they competed with and took market share from industry giants Nike, adidas and Reebok. His industry knowledge and importance to that company was featured in the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1.” Tom knows what it takes to create new and powerful brands and has a deep passion for sports, entertainment and creative consumer products.

Other investors in the PDBL include soccer and football team owners, CEOs from tech companies, professional athletes and celebrities.

“What we have built is a company that includes some of the heaviest hitters in the sports and entertainment industry and combined that with the business acumen that both Tom and I possess,” added Majewski. “Our creative approach to both business and entertainment has already paid dividends as we’ve put together this league. The next step is getting players onto the floor and playing our first games, which is coming very soon!”

The PDBL has opportunities for innovative brands to gain exposure through their network television product, live events and social media channels. For more information on how to become a player, invest in a team or become a sponsor of the newest professional emerging sports league, visit prododgeball.com.

About The Professional Dodgeball League

The Professional Dodgeball League (PDBL) was founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Adam Majewski with investor and advisor Tom Austin. The 12 PDBL teams will feature the best 96 dodgeball players in the United States, competing on national television. Learn more about the best and only professional dodgeball league and register to try out as a player at prododgeball.com.