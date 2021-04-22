Shop-local card expanding throughout the capital

The team behind the Local Buyers Club have been hard at work updating the site and adding new wonderful businesses.

Founder Basil Fansa said: “Our dream is that wherever you go in the capital, the Local Buyers Club will help you discover fantastic small businesses. We’ve negotiated exclusive perks and discounts so you can shop local for less.”

Among the small businesses offering discounts to Local Buyers Club members are Earlybird Cards, Ryans N16, Clissold House Cafe, Know & Love, MamaOwl, Breast Dressed, Farang, Andi’s Wadadli, The Prince, The Red Lion, N16 Flowers, The Green Room Cafe, Top Up Truck, Re:Store, Askew Eyewear, House of Buckley, Cafe Z Bar, Trattoria N16, Push Cycles, Ince Umbrellas, East End Prints, Goodordering, Bong Bong Manila Kitchen, DabbaDrop, Lahpet and many more.

Members are given a shop local card offering discounts when they shop in store and they receive discount codes to use when they shop online.

Basil added: “We’re determined to do everything we can to help small businesses survive and thrive. In lockdown we launched My Virtual Neighbourhood – highlighting how independent businesses have adapted to ride out these difficult times. Through that we’ve been able to grow the Local Buyers Club, adding many more businesses London-wide.

Membership costs just £12 per year and discounts range from 10% to 30% off.

www.localbuyersclub.com

###