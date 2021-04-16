Bill Sizemore Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, April 16, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Bill Sizemore with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Sizemore celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Sizemore is a writer and journalist who dedicated more than 40 years to investigative reporting and newspaper management. Drawing inspiration from the example of his father, who served as the publisher and editor-in-chief of their local paper, he attended the College of William and Mary, from which he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy. During this time, Mr. Sizemore spent much of his time in college serving as an editor and reporter of his student newspaper.

After graduation, Mr. Sizemore joined the Clarksville Times, a regional Virginia paper, as its editor in 1972. Departing in 1975, he spent a year as a reporter for the Roanoke Times before settling at the Times-Herald of Newport News, Virginia, until 1981. Between 1981 and 1988, Mr. Sizemore was the editor and publisher of the York Town Crier, serving simultaneously as a copy editor for the Norfolk Ledger-Star for much of the decade.

In 1989, Mr. Sizemore was promoted to become the news editor at the Ledger-Star, where he remained until becoming a writer and editor for the Virginian-Pilot in 1995. He would finish his newspaper career at the Virginian-Pilot in 2014 after a decade of some of his most respected work, including his coverage of evangelist and media personality Pat Robertson. Likewise, Mr. Sizemore was a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigative piece on the infamous military contractor Blackwater.

Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Sizemore was bestowed with numerous awards from the Virginia Press Association. He attributes much of his success to the privileges of having a first-rate education and having been raised in a newspaper family, which gave him a head start in the industry. Mr. Sizemore continues to write, with recent works including “A Far, Far Better Thing: Did a Fatal Attraction Lead to a Wrongful Conviction?” published by Lantern Books in 2017, and 2018’s “Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery” by Brandylane Publishers.

