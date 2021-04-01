Events: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art week-long programming as a part of the Delhi Art Week

Delhi Art Week

List of events at KNMA

Starting 3rd April, 21

3rd April, 4 PM, KNMA Saket

Walkthrough of ongoing exhibitions

6th April, 4 PM, KNMA Saket

Final walkthrough of the exhibition ‘

Scripting Time – Memory –Ecology

’ with

Roobina Karode

, before it closes on 10 April 2021

6th April, 6 PM, Online Lecture

Lecture by

Hammad Nasar

| ‘

Conditions of Entry: Curatorial agency and interventions in the histories of art’. Research as Practice

lecture series, moderated by

Akansha Rastogi

10th April, 12, 2 & 4 PM, KNMA Noida

Interaction with the curatorial team for the exhibition

’10 Years of KNMA’

Walkthrough

of ‘Unfoldings: The Route of Map Experince | Jayashree Chakravarty

’ led by

Akar Prakar

*No registration required. Visitors are required to assemble at the respective venues 15 minutes prior to the start of the walkthroughs

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.