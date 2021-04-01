Arthur W. Rowe, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

STAMFORD, CT, April 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Arthur W. Rowe, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Rowe celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Accumulating nearly 40 years of professional excellence in cryobiology, Dr. Rowe has been retired since 1994. He was a Professor of Forensic Medicine teaching various courses at New York University’s Medical School and State University of New York in Binghamton. During his career, he was also Investigator and Director of Cryobiology at the New York Blood Center and a research scientist at the Union Carbide Research Center, affiliated with University of Buffalo Medical School and RPMI in Buffalo, New York. Cryobiology is notably the branch of biology and medicine that studies the effects of low temperatures on living things within Earth’s cryosphere or in science.

In providing his expertise to the field, Dr. Rowe had maintained a long and successful relationship as a consultant for the National Institutes of Health, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, between 1962 and 1988. He likewise served on the board of directors of the International Society of Cryosurgery between 1983 and 1986 and was a visiting professor at the Hemholtz Institute in Aachen, Germany, University of Damascus in Syria and Jadavpur University in Calcutta, India. What’s more, Dr. Rowe has contributed more than 200 professional articles to various scientific publications, as well as several book chapters. He was Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Cryobiology, Foreign Editor of the Journal Cryomedicine and editor of The Journals of Cryosurgery, Cryogenics and Cryoletters between 1962 and 1994.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Dr. Rowe later studied in North Carolina, achieving a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University in 1953. He acquired a Doctor of Philosophy from Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1960. Passionate about science, he began by working in the First Army Medical Lab in NYC, while serving in the U.S. Army 1953-1956. He has since pioneered numerous achievements in his field, including the development of unique methods for freeze preservation of red blood cells, leukocytes, platelets, bone marrow, umbilical cord stem cells. Dr. Rowe likewise holds six patents in the field of low temperature medicine and biology. For many years he was essential to the blood supply in NYC particularly with regard to rare blood, autologous blood and solution of immunohematologic blood problems for clinical transfusion.

Named a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Dr. Rowe is also a Fellow, past president and former treasurer of the Society for Cryobiology. He is a member of the American Association of Blood Banks. Additionally, he is a member of Sigma Xi, a nonprofit scientific research honor society for scientists and engineers. In honor of his many accomplishments, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award and the Luyet medal for excellence in science. In 2018, he was further honored by the Society of Cryobiology which established the Arthur W. Rowe Prize for authors of the most outstanding paper in CRYOBIOLOGY, the International Journal of Low Temperature Biology and Medicine. He was also named Outstanding Blood Researcher in NYS by the NYS Blood Bank Association, A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Rowe has been included in the first edition of Who’s Who in Science and Engineering.

