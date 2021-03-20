Saving Money While Shopping

I believe shopping should be considered a hobby and I’m not afraid to say it. If you find joy in online shopping or visiting the mall, try incorporating these shopping tips and money-saving tips into your routine.

Whether you like to shop at department stores, online retailers, or small businesses, this article will help you get the most bang for your buck.

Visit your local thrift store

Visiting a thrift or second-hand store is an adventure in itself. You can spend hours digging through bins and combing through racks to find a gem. There is no telling what your local thrift store has in stock, so head in with an open mind because you never know what you will find!

Thrift stores generally have low-priced items as it is, but many stores will have sale sections or dedicate certain days of the week to offer discounts to certain people.

Thrifting is recognized as an eco-friendly way to buy clothing and home items. Instead of heading straight to a landfill, you can give these items a second chance to get more use out of them.

Many thrift stores donate money to local programs and charities, so you can feel good about where your money is going. If you have any items that you no longer use that you cannot sell on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark, or Mercari, consider donating to thrift stores.

If you are wary of wearing or using second-hand items, give them an extra wash and they should be as good as new!

Take advantage of shopping holidays

If you are someone that loves finding and buying gifts for other people, consider making or having a list in mind as soon as you think of an idea.

If you have a long list of people that you want to buy Christmas or Hanukkah gifts for, the weekend following Thanksgiving should be your time to shine.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving with Black Friday, make a list of the stores you want to visit in person and research what discounts they will be offering. Having a list beforehand will make your trip to the mall a lot less hectic.

After Black Friday, many local businesses will be celebrating Small Business Saturday. Buying gifts on Small Business Saturday is a great way to support businesses in your community, and gifting local is more thoughtful than you realize.

If you prefer to browse and buy things online, Cyber Monday will be your new favorite holiday. Many online retailers will offer discounts and/or free shipping on Cyber Monday, and your gifts will end up on your doorstep in time for the holidays.

Ask for discounts

You might have to muster up some courage for these money-saving tips, but it will be worth it when you check your credit card bill!

If you are a sewing expert, don’t be afraid to take a chance on damaged clothing items. When checking out, point out the defect to the salesperson and ask if it is possible to get a discount. Many times, store managers will offer a discount knowing that the damaged item will most likely not be sold otherwise.

Before you visit a store, check out other stores online to see what their prices are. If the store you are visiting in person is selling the item for more than what you saw online, show the listing to a manager to see if they will match the price.

Always check for online coupons

One of the best money-saving tips comes from a simple Google search. There are many online platforms that are available to you for free that can help you save money. Before you hit the “complete purchase” button on your online cart, check out these resources.

Honey, an app that works through a browser extension, automatically finds discounts for online retailers. Honey has partnered with retailers around the world for exclusive discounts. The Honey extension will automatically enter all known discount codes for the website you are on, meaning you don’t have to lift a finger!

Rakuten is another online platform that allows you to get cashback on certain purchases. Similar to Honey, Rakuten is a browser extension that will automatically tell you if you can get cashback on the website you visit. When you earn a certain amount of cashback, Rakuten will mail you a physical check that you can deposit right into your bank account!

The bottom line

Being a self-proclaimed shopaholic can be fun until it takes a toll on your wallet. Many of the money-saving tips above only add a few minutes to your shopping trip but will be worth it in the long run.

Whether you are spending your money at a thrift store, local small business, or national retailer, there is almost always a trick to save money.

If you have the time, do research on the store you are visiting beforehand so you can confidently ask for discounts. Plan out your shopping trip so that you visit on a day that will have a promotion.

We all hate those pesky promotional emails that we cannot seem to stop getting, but they can be a great shopping tool. Consider creating a specific email address that you will dedicate to promotional content. You can turn these notifications off, but revisit the email when you are looking for something specific.

Saving money is easier than you think, and these tips will prove it to you!