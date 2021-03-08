Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop fighting among persons in custody

Correctional officers at Stanley Prison stopped a fight among two persons in custody yesterday (March 6).



At 3.08pm yesterday, two male persons in custody aged 39 and 31 respectively engaged in a fight inside a workshop. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the fight and called for reinforcement.



One of the persons in custody sustained injuries to his head and leg and was referred to a public hospital for further treatment after examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer. Another person in custody sustained injuries to his head and hand. He did not need to be sent out after receiving medical treatment.



The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.



Both persons in custody were sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug.